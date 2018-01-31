New Yorkers have until tonight to enroll for health insurance through Obamacare

NEW YORK — Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Wednesday in New York and California.

The deadline for 2018 open enrollment for most states was Dec. 15, 2017, but those with their own marketplaces could opt to extend the deadline.

Enrollment was especially robust in many of the states that operate their own insurance marketplaces, where enrollment periods were longer than on the federal exchange and promotional budgets were beefed up. Strong sign-ups came despite Republican attacks against the law and President Donald Trump’s administration taking several steps to undermine it, including cutting the federal sign-up period in half and slashing advertising.

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maryland, New York, Vermont and other states with their own exchanges saw enrollment approach or surpass 2017 levels. Minnesota’s health insurance exchange set a record for private plans with an enrollment period that was more than two weeks shorter than in 2017.

California’s state exchange, the nation’s largest, has reported more than 1.2 million renewals for 2018 and an additional 342,000 new customers.

More than 4 million people, or one in five New Yorkers, have enrolled through the state’s Marketplace since 2013, according to a news release announcing New York’s extended deadline back in September 2017.

“As we enter our fifth open enrollment period, New York is more committed than ever to ensuring that core protections of the Affordable Care Act remain intact. Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, New York has taken many steps to ensure that New Yorkers continue to have access to quality, affordable health insurance coverage,” the news release states.

New Yorkers looking to take advantage of the longer deadline should visit the state’s exchange website or call 1-855-355-5777.