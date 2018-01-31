Mayor invests $200 million to fix NYCHA heating systems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced $200 million will be invested in boiler replacements, modernizing hot water systems and upgrading heat controls at some of the housing developments with chronic heating system breakdowns while urging state and federal officials to step in with more funding as well.

45,000 residents will benefit from repairs that will take place until the year 2022.

The upgrades will also realize approximately $5 million a year in savings in energy costs.

The developments that will see the improvements:

Morris I & II

Taft

Cypress Hills

Farragut

Sotomayor Houses

Rangel

Fiorentino Plaza

Long Island Baptist Houses

Robinson

Astoria

Baruch Houses Addition

Baruch

McKinley

Melrose

Pelham Parkway

Pomonok

Rutland Towers

Soundview

South Beach