Mayor invests $200 million to fix NYCHA heating systems

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced $200 million will be invested in boiler replacements, modernizing hot water systems and upgrading heat controls at some of the housing developments with chronic heating system breakdowns while urging state and federal officials to step in with more funding as well.
45,000 residents will benefit from repairs that will take place until the year 2022.
The upgrades will also realize approximately $5 million a year in savings in energy costs.
The developments that will see the improvements:
Morris I & II
Taft
Cypress Hills
Farragut
Sotomayor Houses
Rangel
Fiorentino Plaza
Long Island Baptist Houses
Robinson
Astoria
Baruch Houses Addition
Baruch
McKinley
Melrose
Pelham Parkway
Pomonok
Rutland Towers
Soundview
South Beach