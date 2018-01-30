WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address
Trump addresses Long Island parents of teenage MS-13 victims during State of the Union

WASHINGTON — President Trump addressed the Long Island parents of two teenage girls beaten to death by alleged MS-13 gang members, who were invited by the White House to attend the State of the Union address.

Kayla Cuevas (left) was found dead on Sept. 14 in the backyard of a home. Her friend, Nisa Mickens (right), was found the night before on the street near Brentwood High school. Investigators said both teens died from blunt force trauma. (Facebook)

“Tonight, everyone in this chamber is praying for you,” he said to the parents. “Everyone in America is grieving for you.”

Evelyn Rodriguez also was invited to meet with the Republican president before Tuesday’s speech.

Her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, and her 15-year-old friend were killed in a Long Island neighborhood that has become the epicenter in the fight against MS-13 violence.

The gang is blamed for 25 killings on Long Island since January 2016.

Rodriguez told The New York Times she was honored to be invited and said it wasn’t about immigration.

She said everybody should put their political agenda aside and think about what’s going on in the country.