Sparring with seniors: Jab your way to a health at this Manhattan studio

UPPSER EAST SIDE — Seniors on the Upper East Side are jabbing their way to a healthy heart, body and soul. At Asphalt Green participants 62+ wear gloves and use pads to safely learn punching, kicking and blocking techniques in “Intro to Sparring.” The class is a new addition to the facility’s AG Active Membership tailored to active, older adults. If they are not ready to step out of their comfort zones, seniors can also enjoy “Skills in Motion,” a fall prevention class in collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery.