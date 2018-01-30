NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET MONICA KNOW YOU NEED HELP

Sparring with seniors: Staying safe while exercising as you get older

Posted 2:14 PM, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 02:16PM, January 30, 2018

CHATHAM, N.J. — With more information available about the health benefits of exercise, seniors are taking advantage and staying active. But how do they enjoy it and stay injury free? John Gallucci, Jr., president and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy and the New Jersey Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, provides a few helpful tips.