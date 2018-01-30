Source: Trump to give ‘eye-opening’ remarks on North Korea

President Donald Trump will give “eye-opening” remarks Tuesday on US efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, a source familiar with the President’s State of the Union speech said.

The President will talk about the North Korean threat in a “strong and serious way,” the source said.

“It will be eye-opening,” the source added, predicting the portion of the address dedicated to North Korea is likely to drive headlines on Wednesday.

Trump’s aides and allies now point to North Korea’s recent decision to engage in talks with South Korea and participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics as evidence that the President’s “strategic rhetoric” is effective.

The President will also touch on his proposal to provide a path to citizenship to more than 1 million undocumented immigrants, including the recipients of the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Trump believes his offer to give the DACA recipients an opportunity to obtain citizenship in exchange for a border wall to be “generous,” the source said.

The President is also expected to make a strong pitch for his infrastructure proposals in a show of bipartisanship to Democrats. The source acknowledged the infrastructure portion of the speech, as well as other items on the President’s laundry list in Tuesday night’s address, may come across as somewhat dry to viewers.

“Is it sexy? No. Can he make it sexy? He can make anything sexy. That’s the problem,” the source quipped, hinting the President could decide to ad-lib at times during the State of the Union to drive up interest in his speech.