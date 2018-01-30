Police shoot, kill man allegedly chasing landlord with knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Surveillance video was released Tuesday allegedly showing a tenant attack his landlord with a knife before being fatally shot by responding officers.

A landlord said he informed a tenant he was being evicted when the man attacked him with a knife Monday around 8 p.m. The incident happened at Prospect Avenue and East 181st Street in Belmont, police said, confirming a landlord-tenant dispute occurred.

“He cornered me in the kitchen, and without any forewarning, the guy pulls out a boxcutter, a knife, and goes to cut my throat,” the landlord told PIX11 Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a man taking several swings at another man in a common area in the apartment building, as a third attempts to stop him, the landlord said. The altercation then spilled onto the street, where the landlord said he called 911 as he was chased by a knife-wielding man.

Two responding officers repeatedly told the 52-year-old man to drop the weapon, but he did not comply and was shot, police said.

The landlord said he'd never seen the tenant act so erratically, and he appeared to want the officers to kill him.

“They were like, put down the knife, put down the knife," the landlord said of the officers. "And he said, ‘kill me, I want to die.'"

The tenant, who has yet to be identified, was hospitalized and pronounced dead.

The officers involved included one who has been with the NYPD for two years, and another with the department for three years.

Two other officers responding to the scene crashed into telephone pole, officials said. They were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK.

