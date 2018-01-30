Police searching for two men in Coney Island armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police are searching for two men in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn on Thursday.

Police said one of the men brought the male victim, 25, to a building on West 32 Street near Surf Avenue around 2:09 p.m. and the second man approached them, displayed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The victim refused at first and attempted to take the gun and a shot was fired during the struggle, according to police. The victim then complied, giving the men $500, his cell phone and a credit card, police said.

Officials said there were no injuries.

One of the men is believed to be in his 30s, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

The second man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

