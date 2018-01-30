Off-Broadway theater puts big prop up for adoption for free on Craigslist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents wanted.

She's a 15-foot, 350-pound baby.

She was conceived, designed and carved at a studio in Queens.

Playwrights Horizons, a well-known, Off-Broadway theatre along 42nd Street, had the giant prop created in-house by its set designer for a recent production.

"Mankind" is an original work by Robert O'Hara that was commissioned by the theatre.

The play is described as presenting "an uncannily familiar future after women have gone extinct from centuries of mistreatment; where man’s capacity to eff everything up soars to new heights."

The big baby is up for adoption on-line.

150 inquiries have come into their ad on Craigslist. They'll make a decision by the end of the week.

Playwrights Horizons General Manager Carol Fishman says they want the prop to have a good home and the new family needs to have a truck big enough to carry it.

Playwrights Horizons Marketing Director Kyle Sircus says people have called to ask about putting it on their front lawn.