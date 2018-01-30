NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigating 3 Crown Heights robberies

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating three Crown Heights robberies that occurred in January as possible biased incidents, police confirmed Tuesday.

Police said the first incident happened on Jan. 18 at Carroll Street and Albany Avenue around 7:38 p.m. An unidentified man approached a male victim, displayed a knife and demanded money, according to police. Cops said the victim, 25, was able to run away and none of his property was taken.

The next robbery occurred on Jan. 19 at Brooklyn Avenue and Crown Street around 8:15 p.m., according to police. A man, 35, told officials that a person wearing a black mask approached him, displayed a knife and demanded money. The masked suspect then fled, according to police.

Cops said the same masked robber targeted another man, 32, on Jan. 21 at Schenectady Avenue and Carroll Street around 7:15 p.m. The masked man demanded the victim’s wallet, but the victim said that he did not have his wallet and kept walking, according to police.

All three victims were Hasidic Jewish men, according to a report in the New York Post.