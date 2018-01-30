Neighbors eager to see body camera footage of fatal Bronx police-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Neighbors had mixed feelings about the police-involved shooting that left 52-year-old Michael Hansford dead and are eager to see the police bodycam video.

“There must have been some other way to subdue him,” Taisha Herrera, a neighbor, told PIX11.

Hansford was shot at repeatedly by police after he allegedly lunged at him with a knife. Both officers were wearing body cameras and the incident was recorded. Police are reviewing whether the footage will be released.

“There was no need to open fire,” Jose Dedos, another neighbor, told PIX11.

New surveillance video shows Hansford arguing with his landlord. The landlord told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo that he had just given Hansford two-week notice that he planned to evict him. Hansford was apparently behind on his rent. The 52-year-old ma pulled out a box cutter and attacked the landlord.

The landlord, who didn’t want his name revealed, was able to subdue Hansford with the help of a friend, at least temporarily. But Hansford broke loose, ran upstairs, got another knife and ran outside where he was confronted by police.

Police say one officer with two years on the force and another with three years of experience fired several rounds after coming within ten feet of Hansford and ordering him at least five times to drop his knife.

He was pronounced dead at Saint Barnabas Hospital.

“The officers were doing the duty,” Rodney Harrison, the NYPD’s Chief of Patrol, said at a news conference.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if the use of deadly force was justified.

Both officers were wearing body cameras, but police have yet to release that video.