Man punches woman who bumped into him at Manhattan subway station: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man punched a woman in the face who accidentally bumped into him at the 42nd Street-Port Authority subway station in Midtown on Sunday, police said.

Police said the man punched the woman, 48, after she bumped into him at the turnstiles and then fled into the subway station. The woman suffered a cut to her face and was treated at a hospital.

The man is believed to be 35 to 45-years-old. He was last seen wearing a green and orange hooded sweater, a blue knit cap, a black jacket, light blue jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).