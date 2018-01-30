Lawsuit: Stripper punched man, knocked out his front tooth

NEW YORK — A self-employed chef is suing a New York City strip club, alleging that a stripper knocked out one of his teeth after he called her a bad mother.

David Kupferstein’s lawyer says he visited Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in 2015, and says he was having a conversation with an exotic dancer there who mentioned her family had trouble with police. Kupferstein says he told her “it sounds like you are a bad mother,” and she punched him in the face — knocking out his left front tooth.

Kupferstein says his tooth was later found by a club manager. The lawsuit says management promised to pay for Kupferstein’s dental work, but alleges they reneged.

A manager at the Hustler Club declined to comment. Kupferstein is seeking nearly $1 million in damages.