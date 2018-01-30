Harlem families say their homes feel like refrigerators as wind whips through drafty windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Karen Johnson says the wind comes through the windows of her Harlem apartment and it feels like she is in a refrigerator.

“It’s ridiculous," Johnson said. "No one calls us back. I’m cold."

Johnson uses duct tape and garbage bags to block the wind, but she says it doesn’t help.

“We are tired of complaining with no action,” tenant association president Michelle Carvalho said.

PIX11 news reached out to Advantage Management and a manager promised to fix the heat and replace the windows by Friday.

