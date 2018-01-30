4-year-old New Jersey girl dies from the flu

NEW JERSEY — A 4-year-old New Jersey girl died from the flu, state health officials said Tuesday.

The girl, whose name is not being released, is the first pediatric flu-related death in the state this season, Health Department spokesperson Donna Leusner said.

She died in December and had not had a flu shot. At least 30 children have been killed by the flu this season, federal health officials said.

More than 4,000 people in New Jersey have had the flu this season. Of those, 18 have been severe cases, but most people who suffer from the flu will be better within two weeks.

So you have the flu. Now what?

The current flu season is shaping up to be one of the most aggressive on record and emergency rooms across the country are overwhelmed. Children and the elderly are considered to be especially at risk from the flu.

For more on the flu, visit CDC.gov here.