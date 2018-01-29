Three men rob four Brooklyn bodegas at gunpoint: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Three men robbed four different bodegas in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to police.

Police said the first robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. at Ralph Avenue Food Corp on 444 Ralph Avenue. One of the men approached an employee, displayed a handgun and demanded money, cops said. Another man walked behind the counter and took $1000 from the cash register and five boxes of cigarettes while the third stood by the door and acted as a lookout, according to police. The men fled on foot north on Ralph Avenue.

The next incident occurred at Rose Family Grocery on 416 Glenmore Avenue around 3:40 p.m. The men took $500 from the cash register and fled on foot east on Glenmore Avenue, according to police.

Cops said the men next attempted to rob Marcy Express Grocery on 529 Marcy Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Two of the men approached a store employee, one displayed a handgun and demanded that the employee open the door to the counter, according to police. When the employee refused and told them he was calling the police, the men fled on foot north on Marcy Avenue empty-handed.

The final robbery was at Cucao Deli at 1872 Bergen Street around 6:10 p.m., police said. The men took $400 from the cash register and fled inside a gray or silver 4 door sedan with a black bumper guard.

The men are all believed to be in their 30s.

The first man was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

The second was last seen wearing a gray knit cap, a white long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers.

The third man was last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a green jacket, dark colored sweatpants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)