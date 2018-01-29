Snow is coming: When it arrives and how much to expect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — After a weekend of relief, the winter weather is back, bringing snow and near-freezing temperatures to the tri-state as the week begins.

Snow arrives Monday afternoon into night and will fall mostly east of New York City. It's expected to start as sprinkles before changing over to light snow.

A coating to about 1 inch is expected in much of the area, according to the National Weather Service. There could be additional pockets of light snow overnight into Tuesday morning.

Trailing behind that snow is a blast of colder air. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low to mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of New Jersey, save the northern portion of the state. It warns of light snowfall accumulations that could create "minor travel impacts" for the majority of the region.

At noon on Monday, a snow alert went into effect for the five boroughs.

The alert -- issued by the city, not the National Weather Service -- doesn't guarantee snow will fall. It means the city is getting prepared for the possiblity of snow, readying hundreds of salt spreaders, plows and tire chains to deploy in case they're needed.

After this brief burst of snow, the region's next shot at wintry precipitation comes Thursday into Friday. However, accumulation and impact from that storm is "highly uncertain" as of now, the weather agency said.