BABYLON, Long Island — A small plane made an emergency landing on the sands of a Long Island beach Monday, authorities said.

It happened about 9:20 a.m., when a Cessna 172 landed on the beach at Robert Moses State Park, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Three people, including the pilot, were on board, the FAA said. No one was hurt.

Images from the scene showed the small aircraft upside down on the beach, not far from the water.