Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in the Bronx: sources

Posted 8:49 PM, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10PM, January 29, 2018

BELMONT, the Bronx — Officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man in the Bronx Monday night, police sources said.

Police fatally shot a knife-wielding man in the Bronx. (Jennifer Bisram/PIX11)

Police responded to Prospect Avenue and East 181st Street  in Belmont following reports of an argument, an NYPD spokesman said.

A 52-year-old man man with a knife was shot after he lunged at police around 8 p.m., police sources said. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

People should expect a large police presence in the area.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene. No other suspects are wanted.

No additional information was immediately available.

