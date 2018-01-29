Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in the Bronx: sources

BELMONT, the Bronx — Officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man in the Bronx Monday night, police sources said.
Police responded to Prospect Avenue and East 181st Street in Belmont following reports of an argument, an NYPD spokesman said.
A 52-year-old man man with a knife was shot after he lunged at police around 8 p.m., police sources said. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.
People should expect a large police presence in the area.
Police recovered a weapon at the scene. No other suspects are wanted.
No additional information was immediately available.
40.848202 -73.885997