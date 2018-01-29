Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in the Bronx: sources

BELMONT, the Bronx — Officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man in the Bronx Monday night, police sources said.

Police responded to Prospect Avenue and East 181st Street in Belmont following reports of an argument, an NYPD spokesman said.

A 52-year-old man man with a knife was shot after he lunged at police around 8 p.m., police sources said. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

People should expect a large police presence in the area.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene. No other suspects are wanted.

No additional information was immediately available.

There has been a police involved shooting near Prospect Ave/E.181St in the Bronx, confines of the @NYPD48Pct. Expect a large police presence in the area. One suspect has been shot, information is preliminary and more to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/1xCYEJxduH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 30, 2018

