NYPD: Man throws laptop at officer after trying to steal gun

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says an officer standing guard outside Madison Square Garden before the Grammy Awards was attacked by a man who hit her in the face with a laptop.

The NYPD says Officer Magna Kamara was working security in midtown Manhattan Sunday when she was approached by a stranger, who attempted to grab her gun from its holster.

The man fled after he was unable to grab the gun, and Kamara gave chase. In the pursuit, the suspect threw a laptop at Kamara and hit her in the head.

Kamara was able to subdue the man and take him into custody.

Both were taken to Bellevue hospital, where Kamara was treated for head wounds and the man was given a psychiatric evaluation. He faces assault charges.