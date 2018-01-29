Man wanted for robbing two women at knifepoint in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, N.Y. — A man is wanted for robbing two women at knifepoint in Queens this month, police said.

Cops said the first robbery happened on Monday, Jan. 22 around 7:55 a.m. inside of a Bank of America on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood. The man approached a female customer, 27, displayed a knife and demanded money, according to police. He took $120 and fled north on Forest Avenue, police said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24 around 9:30 a.m., police said the man approached a 70-year-old woman near the intersection of Glenmore Avenue and 76th Street in Ozone Park. He displayed a knife, demanded money and took $100 plus $6,300 worth of jewelry, according to police.

He is believed to be in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a backpack, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)