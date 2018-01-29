Lower East Side families say there’s a heat problem even though building has new boilers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A Lower East Side housing authority development building got new boilers during post-Sandy renovations, but some residents find it hard to believe they have new boilers.

Residents at Rehab Group Five say they're still cold. Shamar Coleman, a father of two, said they rarely have heat or hot water.

“I don’t understand it. We got new boilers. We are still cold," Coleman said. "The Mayor needs to look and see where the money is going."

PIX11 got an exclusive look at the renovations that were done back in October. The New York City Housing Authority received a $3 billion grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to rebuild after Sandy and part of that money went to Rehab Group Five. The work there is serving as a model for17 other projects.

NYCHA staff visited Coleman's apartment Monday to check on possible heat issues, but he was not home, a NYCHA spokesperson said.

"We are working 24/7 to ensure all residents have the safe, warm homes they deserve," the spokesperson said.

