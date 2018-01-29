Full video and list of names: The Grammys In Memoriam 2018

NEW YORK — The Grammys telecast paid tribute Sunday night to dozens of celebrity performers who died in 2017 and early 2018, a period that saw the passing of dozens of notable names.

The presentation also featured a performance of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers,” sung by Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton. It was capped by a tribute to Chester Bennington, who died by suicide last year. Logic performed “1-800-273-8255,” which is the telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Here is the full list of performers and behind-the-scenes producers, artists and executives, in order of their mention in the presentation, which can be viewed above:

Tom Petty

Walter Becker

J Geils

“Fast” Eddie Clarke

Pat DiNizio

Gord Downie

Ray Thomas

Johnny Hallyday

Cuba Gooding Sr.

Charles Bradley

Denise LaSalle

Dolores O’Riordan

Chuck Berry

David Cassidy

Glen Campbell

Troy Gentry

Jo Walker-Meador

Bill Hearn

Fats Domino

Keely Smith

Sylvia Moy

Walter “Bunny” Sigler

Wayne Cochran

Leon Ware

Gregg Allman

Lonnie Brooks

James Cotton

Clyde Stubblefield

Rick Hall

Jimmy Beaumont

Gary Arnold

Jay Lowy

Paul Buckmaster

Joni Sledge

Don Williams

Mel Tillis

Jon Hendricks

Hugh Masekela

Larry Coryell

John Abercrombie

Grady Tate

Allan Holdsworth

Ralph Carney

George Avakian

Tommy LiPuma

Roberta Peters

Robert Mann

Jerry Lewis

Jim Nabors

Shelley Berman

Prodigy

Lil Peep

Reggie Osse

Chris Cornell

Malcolm Young

Col. Bruce Hampton

Bruce Langhorne

Ed Greene

Jordan Feldstein

Sandy Gallin

Carol Peters

Joseph Rascoff

Harry Sandler

Edwin Hawkins

Della Reese

Thomas Meehan

Dave Valentin

Jerry Perenchio

Jerry Ross

Tom Coyne

Nigel Grainge

Chester Bennington