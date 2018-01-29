Full video and list of names: The Grammys In Memoriam 2018

NEW YORK — The Grammys telecast paid tribute Sunday night to dozens of celebrity performers who died in 2017 and early 2018, a period that saw the passing of dozens of notable names.
The presentation also featured a performance of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers,” sung by Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton. It was capped by a tribute to Chester Bennington, who died by suicide last year. Logic performed “1-800-273-8255,” which is the telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Here is the full list of performers and behind-the-scenes producers, artists and executives, in order of their mention in the presentation, which can be viewed above:
Tom Petty
Walter Becker
J Geils
“Fast” Eddie Clarke
Pat DiNizio
Gord Downie
Ray Thomas
Johnny Hallyday
Cuba Gooding Sr.
Charles Bradley
Denise LaSalle
Dolores O’Riordan
Chuck Berry
David Cassidy
Glen Campbell
Troy Gentry
Jo Walker-Meador
Bill Hearn
Fats Domino
Keely Smith
Sylvia Moy
Walter “Bunny” Sigler
Wayne Cochran
Leon Ware
Gregg Allman
Lonnie Brooks
James Cotton
Clyde Stubblefield
Rick Hall
Jimmy Beaumont
Gary Arnold
Jay Lowy
Paul Buckmaster
Joni Sledge
Don Williams
Mel Tillis
Jon Hendricks
Hugh Masekela
Larry Coryell
John Abercrombie
Grady Tate
Allan Holdsworth
Ralph Carney
George Avakian
Tommy LiPuma
Roberta Peters
Robert Mann
Jerry Lewis
Jim Nabors
Shelley Berman
Prodigy
Lil Peep
Reggie Osse
Chris Cornell
Malcolm Young
Col. Bruce Hampton
Bruce Langhorne
Ed Greene
Jordan Feldstein
Sandy Gallin
Carol Peters
Joseph Rascoff
Harry Sandler
Edwin Hawkins
Della Reese
Thomas Meehan
Dave Valentin
Jerry Perenchio
Jerry Ross
Tom Coyne
Nigel Grainge
Chester Bennington