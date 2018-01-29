FBI Chicago releases footage in child kidnapping case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALMUET CITY, Illinois — FBI Chicago released footage on Friday of a child being kidnapped in broad daylight in Calumet City last month.

The child was grabbed by a man while walking on the sidewalk on Dec. 20 around 3:30 p.m. and forced into a red Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle. According to a report by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the man drove away, parked the vehicle in an alley and assaulted the minor. The child was able to escape and flag down a passing vehicle.

Bryan Protho, 38, of Indiana has been indicted in the case. He is charged with one count of kidnapping. His arraignment is set for Feb. 20.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspect seen in the video is asked to contact the FBI Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700 or chicago@fbi.gov.