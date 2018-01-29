Experience the Wild West frozen in ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUGUSTA, N.J. — Experience the American frontier in a whole new way at Frozen in Ice: Wild West.

The rugged Wild West town -- complete with an ice jail, bank, candy store and saloon with serving cocktails for the adults -- was made of 100 tons of ice and took three weeks to build.

The center of it all is a 50-foot ice slide and ice maze. Outside visitors can ice skate on a new, never-melt rink made of synthetic ice, as well as enjoy s'mores by a fire pit.

Frozen in Ice: Wild West takes place at Skylands Stadium on select dates through Feb. 25.

