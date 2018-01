NEW YORK — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been hired by ABC News as a contributor, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Christie will make his debut as an ABC News contributor Tuesday on Good Morning America. He will also be part of ABC News’ State of the Union coverage.

The news will formally be announced in ABC’s daily political tip sheet, “The Note,” Tuesday morning.

Christie joins Meghan McCain and Alex Castellanos as recently hired conservative contributors.