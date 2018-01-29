Celebs, politicians among Twitter users buying millions of fake followers: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The way Neo questioned reality in “The Matrix” was how many on social media were feeling Monday after a bombshell investigation uncovered tens of thousands of high-profile users on Twitter were buying fake followers that amounted to 200 million bots.

A New York Times expose revealed that the Florida-based firm Devumi sold fake followers to a number of clients that ranged from B-list celebrities to so-called influencers.

Essentially, paying to seem more popular than they really were.

“People are so fixated on how many followers you have. It doesn’t even matter these days if they’re real,” Courtney Spritzer, co-founder of Socialfly, a social media marketing and influencer agency, told PIX11 News.

The fake follower scheme – which involves using bots that are programmed to not only follow a client’s account but to retweet and like everything they tweet about – now has the attention of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who announced that his office has opened an investigation.

Some of the high-profile users who bought fake followers are actor John Leguizamo, former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Also on the list is Richard Roeper, the veteran columnist and film critic at the Chicago Sun-Times, which said it will not publish any new pieces by Roeper until their investigation into his 226,000-follower Twitter account is complete.

In some cases, the fake Twitter accounts took on the identity of real people. Their photos, names and personal information were repurposed in phony, carbon copied accounts.

According to Spritzer, the trend of buying followers is nothing new but the practice itself has become rampant, especially in the age of influencers.

“If you have millions of followers, you can charge thousands of dollars for just one post,” she said. “If you’re followers are fake, that’s not good news for the brand. It's fraud.”

The company at the center of it all has denied all the claims made by the Times’ investigation, stressing they have “no knowledge of any such activity.”

In the scheme of things, Devumi, according to experts, likely plays a small role in the fake and to-good-to be true scenario that has become a common thread on all social media platforms.

“Everyone does it, they just don’t talk about it,” Spritzer said.