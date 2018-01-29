55-year-old man fatally shot in the chest in front of Brooklyn deli

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 55-year-old man was fatally shot Monday while standing in front of a Brooklyn deli, officials said.

He was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest near the intersection of Throop and Vernon around 1 p.m., police said. The shooter fled westbound on Vernon.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital, but he did not survive. His name has not yet been released.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The shooter is described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).