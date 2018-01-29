3 men wanted in Staten Island violent assault: police

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island — Three men are wanted in connection to a violent assault that occurred in a Staten Island deli on Saturday, Jan. 13., police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. inside a deli on Forest Avenue, police said a verbal dispute broke out between three men and a 22-year-old victim. Cops said the dispute escalated into a physical confrontation when two of the men struck the victim with a chair, causing a gash to the back of the head.

The men fled and the victim refused medical attention, according to police.

The men are all believed to be in their early 20s.

The first is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with short cropped black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket and black pants.

The second is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hear wrap, black puffy jacket and red pants.

The third man is about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)