11-year-old boy shot by kids playing with gun in Jersey City: public safety

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — An 11-year-old boy was shot by two kids playing with a handgun in Jersey City on Sunday, according to a public safety spokesperson.

Two juveniles were playing with a gun inside of an apartment on Dales Avenue and accidentally discharged the firearm, Public Safety Press Secretary Kim Wallace-Scalcione said. The boy injured in the incident was transported to a hospital and the Jersey City Cease Fire Unit recovered the firearm.

Adults were present at the time of the shooting, according to Wallace-Scalcione.

The ages of the two kids playing with the gun and the condition of the injured boy are currently unknown.