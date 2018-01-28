WATCH: Man breaks into Brooklyn home, steals property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man who broke into a Brooklyn house Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:11 p.m., a man broke into a home along the East 22nd Street and Avenue T in Madison.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man, described to be between 30 and 40 years old, ringing the bell, and then breaking through the door, removing an undisclosed item.

He fled into a silver sedan and was last seen wearing a ski hat, sun glasses, a black jacket, and blue eyes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).