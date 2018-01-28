Vigil held for teen struck by oil truck in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A vigil will be held Sunday for the 13-year-old who was killed while riding his bike.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams will hold a community vigil at the corner of Lewis and Jefferson avenues, where Kevin Flores was hit.

Flores was struck and killed while he was riding his bike in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

An oil truck making a right turn didn’t stop and struck Flores, who suffered severe head trauma and died.

The truck driver, Philip Monfoletto, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Monfoletto has three prior arrests, including an unlicensed vehicle operation charge from 2014.

During the vigil, Adams is expected to call for criminal penalties against both unlicensed drivers and the companies who allow them to operate their vehicles unlicensed.