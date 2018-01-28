Theater company lists giant foam baby on Craigslist

NEW YORK — Need a new statement piece at home? Look no further.

The theater company, Playwright Horizons is giving away a legendary prop — for free!

Painted gold, the large, foam baby statue was used in the production of “Mankind,” which is scheduled to end Sunday.

“Perhaps you may find use for the foam materials, or maybe you just want a glorious infant totem in your home!” the theater company posted on a Craigslist ad.

The baby stands at 14 feet 6 inches and weighs about 325 pounds, and it could be all yours.

The foam baby must be picked up between Monday through Feb. 4, but if you can’t make it to the theater, shipping within Manhattan and Brooklyn can be arranged.

You’ll need to be quick — the company wants a response by Feb. 2. If there are no takers, they will recycle the statue.

“Mankind” had taken the stage since Dec. 15. It was written and directed by Robert O’Hara, taking place in the future where women had gone extinct and a male couple gets pregnant.