Snow alert issued for NYC starting Monday afternoon

NEW YORK — The city has issued a snow alert for Monday afternoon as wintry weather may come our way.

The alert issued by the New York City Department of Sanitation goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Jan. 29.

The Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Monday, January 29 at 12 p.m. Salt spreaders will be ready for any winter weather. ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/MgnT28iDSR — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 28, 2018

The snow alert allows the DSNY to prepare for a possible response by loading salt spreaders, attaching plows and preparing tire chains and notifying other city agencies, but it does not guarantee snow will fall.

DSNY is coordinating with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocols and will continue to monitor forecasts and will provide updates as the snow event approaches.

All winter weather information and information about the City’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the City’s Severe Weather website at www.nyc.gov/severeweather or by calling 311. The DSNY Snow 101 FAQ is also available online.