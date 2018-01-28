Robber stabs man in Queens 3 times, steals his backback

JAMAICA, Queens — A knife-wielding robber repeatedly stabbed a 27-year-old man in Queens, police said.

He demanded the victim hand over his bag on Jan. 21 just before 5 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The man chased the victim when he tried to get away and tackled him to the ground.

He stabbed the victim three times in the torso with an unknown sharp object, grabbed the victim’s bag and fled eastbound on 90th Avenue, police officials said.

Police have asked for help finding the man. He’s about 6 feet, 2 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans, black boots and a red bandanna on his head. He also had a green backpack.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)