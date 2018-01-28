Person critically injured in Washington Heights fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A person was critically injured in a Sunday evening Washington Heights blaze.

Flames broke out on the 4th floor of a 14-story building on Harlem River Drive around 5:30 p.m., officials said.

No identifying information was immediately available on the person with serious injuries.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries. About 80 firefighters responded to the blaze, FDNY officials said. They had the flames under control by 6 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

