News Closeup: The Innocence Project, working to overturn wrongful convictions

Hundreds of people are behind bars across the country for crimes they did not commit. Many of them were convicted before DNA evidence was used, based on false testimony and coercion guilty pleas. Some wind up spending years and even decades locked up.

A nonprofit legal organization called The Innocence Project, founded in 1992, has been working hard to help exonerate wrongfully convicted people and to instigate reform in the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice.

Marvin Scotts talks to Barry Scheck, co-founder of The Innocence Project, and Mark Denny, a man who spent 30 years in prison before the Innocence Project helped get his conviction overturned.