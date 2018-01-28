James Corden brings ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to the subway with Sting and Shaggy during Grammys

Grammy Award host James Corden is known for “Carpool Karaoke” on the “Late Late Show” and brought his own version to New York.

He was joined by Sting and Shaggy for a “Big Apple Twist.”

They kicked things off with The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.”

“Hey fellas, knock it off,” an irritated commuter said.

He called them out for annoying everyone on the train.

The trio got up from their seats and performed Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me.

“Sorry, son, nobody wants to hear you sing,” a passenger said. “Not on this train.”

The group tried one last song. An exasperated commuter leaned against a subway pole and one grandma yelled at the singers.

Riders cheered as one commuter stood up to the singers and told them to shut up again.

New Yorkers on Twitter said the indifference from many of the commuters on the subway was spot on.

“Actually, this is exactly how it would go down if three celebrities tried to start a sing-along on a NYC subway train,” one person tweeted.