Ice cream shop (not condos) to be built on historic Brooklyn street corner

This is the story of an an old building across from Prospect Park.

The prime piece of real estate has has been vacant for about a decade.

It's future is rooted in its history.

In the 1930s, visitors to the park could walk across Prospect Park West and get an ice cream cone.

Ample Hills Creamery has announced plans to open its 10th location at the site next to the movie theatre. The Brooklyn-based company was created by a husband and wife team in 2011.

Hidrock Properties is the developer that will restore the building to its 20th Century glory with some grand additions. Designers tell PIX11 News the new building will feature historic architecture and a roof-top terrace.

A residential structure was considered for the site but Hidrock Properties decided to preserve the historic significance of the corner.

Construction should begin in the new few weeks.

The ice cream shop is aiming for a summer of 2018 opening,