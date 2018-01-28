Hillary Clinton reads from ‘Fire and Fury’ at the Grammys

In one of the more striking moments of a pointedly political Grammy Awards, host James Cordon gathered celebrity readers — including Hillary Clinton — to read from Michael Wolfe’s best-seller “Fire and Fury” about President Donald Trump’s White House.

In a pre-taped segment, Cordon said a shoo-in winner to next year’s Grammys would be the audio book recording to “Fire and Fury.” Snoop Dogg, John Legend and Cardi B were among those who tried reading from Wolfe’s book. Cardi B said, “He lives his life like this?!”

But the star cameo was Clinton who read a brief excerpt from the book.

Not everyone took it well. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was frustrated by it.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” she tweeted. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

Earlier in the broadcast, U2 performed in front of the Statue of Liberty. And Camila Cabello spoke passionately as “a proud Cuban-Mexican born in Havana” on behalf of immigrants. Cabello said, “This country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American dream.”