Grammys pay moving tribute to Vegas, Manchester victims

Three artists who performed at a country music festival that became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. modern history honored those music fans lost at deadly concert attacks with a tearful performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Country artists Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne delivered a moving performance of Eric Clapton’s Grammy winning classic “Tears in Heaven.”

Church seemed to struggle to speak before the performance, and Morris’ microphone did not work during most of her remarks. Church said, “All of country music was reminded in the most tragic way then connection we share with fans and the loving power that music will always provide.”

The artists put their own spin on the mournful song in honor of the victims at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last October in Las Vegas, as well as a bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in May.