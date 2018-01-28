Grammy winners: Here’s the full list

Artists from the music world are in New York Sunday night for the 60th annual Grammy Awards.
Best Pop Vocal Album – Ed Sheeren’s “÷”
Best Music Video – Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble”
Best Urban Contemporary Album – The Weeknd’s “Starboy”
Best R&B Album – Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic”
Best Rap Performance – Kenrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance – Little Big Town’s “Better Man”
Best Dance Recording – LCD Soundsytem’s “Tonight”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Portugal the Man’s “Feel It Still”
Best Dance/Electronic Album – Kraftwerk’s “3-D The Catalogue”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album – Chuck Loeb’s “Prototype”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella – John William’s “Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can”
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals – Randy Newman’s “PUTIN”
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media – LaLaLand
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media – Justin Hurwitz’ LaLaLand
Best Song Written For Visual Media – Moana track “How Far I’ll Go”
Best New Age Album – Peter Kater’s “Dancing On Water”
Producer Of The Year, Classical – David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance – Manfred Honeck, conductor, “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber”
Best Spoken Word Album – “The Princess Diarist”
Best Latin Pop Album – Shakira’s “El Dorado”
Best Classical Instrumental Solo – Daniil Trifonov’s “Transcendental”
Best Jazz Vocal Album – Cécile McLorin Salvant’s “Dreams And Dagger”
Best Jazz Instrumental Album – Billy Child’s ‘Rebirth’
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album – Christian McBride’s “Bringin’ It”
Best Latin Jazz Album – Pablo Ziegler Trio’s “Jazz Tango”
Best Gospel Album – CeCe Winan’s “Let The Fall In Love”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album – Zach Williams’ “Chain Breaker”
Best Roots Gospel Album – Reba McEntire’s “Sing It now: Songs Of Faith & Hope”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Perf./Song – Hillsong Worship’s “What A Beautiful Name”
Best Gospel Performance/Song – CeCe Winan’s “Never Have to Be Alone”
Best American Roots Performance – Alabama Shakes’ “Killer Diller Blues”
Best Regional Mexican Music Album – Aida Cuevas’ “Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas”
Best American Roots Song – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s “If We Were Vampires”
Best Americana Album – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s “The Nashville Sound”
Best Folk Album – Aimee Mann’s ‘Mental Illness’
Best Regional Roots Music Album – Lost Bayou Ramblers “Kalenda”
Best Reggae Album – Damian Marley’s “Stony Hill”
Best World Music Album – Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration”
Best Children’s Album – Lisa Loeb’s “Feel What U Feel”
Best Rock Performance – Leonard Cohen’s “You Want it Darker”
Best Metal Performance – Mastodon’s “Sultan’s Curse”
Best Rock Song – Foo Fighters’ “Run”
Best Rock Album – The War on Drugs’ “A Deeper Understanding”
Best Alternative Music Album – The National’s “Sleep Well Beast”
Best R&B Performance – Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like”
Best Traditional R&B Performance – Childish Gambino’s “Redbone”
Best Country Solo Performance – Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way”
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical – Greg Kurstin
Best R&B Song – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) “That’s What I Like”
Best Music Film – The Defiant Ones
Best Instrumental Composition – Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés) “Three Revolutions”
Congrats Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical – “24K Magic”
Congrats Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album – Residente’s “Residente”
Congrats Best Regional Mexican Music Album – Alex Campos’ “Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas”
Best Country Song – Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos”
We’ll be updating this article with the winners as they are announced. Check back for the latest.