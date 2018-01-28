Grammy winners: Here’s the full list

Artists from the music world are in New York Sunday night for the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Best Pop Vocal Album – Ed Sheeren’s “÷”

Best Music Video – Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble”

Best Urban Contemporary Album – The Weeknd’s “Starboy”

Best R&B Album – Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic”

Best Rap Performance – Kenrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance – Little Big Town’s “Better Man”

Best Dance Recording – LCD Soundsytem’s “Tonight”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Portugal the Man’s “Feel It Still”

Best Dance/Electronic Album – Kraftwerk’s “3-D The Catalogue”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album – Chuck Loeb’s “Prototype”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella – John William’s “Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can”

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals – Randy Newman’s “PUTIN”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media – LaLaLand

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media – Justin Hurwitz’ LaLaLand

Best Song Written For Visual Media – Moana track “How Far I’ll Go”

Best New Age Album – Peter Kater’s “Dancing On Water”

Producer Of The Year, Classical – David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance – Manfred Honeck, conductor, “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber”

Best Spoken Word Album – “The Princess Diarist”

Best Latin Pop Album – Shakira’s “El Dorado”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo – Daniil Trifonov’s “Transcendental”

Best Jazz Vocal Album – Cécile McLorin Salvant’s “Dreams And Dagger”

Best Jazz Instrumental Album – Billy Child’s ‘Rebirth’

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album – Christian McBride’s “Bringin’ It”

Best Latin Jazz Album – Pablo Ziegler Trio’s “Jazz Tango”

Best Gospel Album – CeCe Winan’s “Let The Fall In Love”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album – Zach Williams’ “Chain Breaker”

Best Roots Gospel Album – Reba McEntire’s “Sing It now: Songs Of Faith & Hope”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Perf./Song – Hillsong Worship’s “What A Beautiful Name”

Best Gospel Performance/Song – CeCe Winan’s “Never Have to Be Alone”

Best American Roots Performance – Alabama Shakes’ “Killer Diller Blues”

Best Regional Mexican Music Album – Aida Cuevas’ “Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas”

Best American Roots Song – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s “If We Were Vampires”

Best Americana Album – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s “The Nashville Sound”

Best Folk Album – Aimee Mann’s ‘Mental Illness’

Best Regional Roots Music Album – Lost Bayou Ramblers “Kalenda”

Best Reggae Album – Damian Marley’s “Stony Hill”

Best World Music Album – Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration”

Best Children’s Album – Lisa Loeb’s “Feel What U Feel”

Best Rock Performance – Leonard Cohen’s “You Want it Darker”

Best Metal Performance – Mastodon’s “Sultan’s Curse”

Best Rock Song – Foo Fighters’ “Run”

Best Rock Album – The War on Drugs’ “A Deeper Understanding”

Best Alternative Music Album – The National’s “Sleep Well Beast”

Best R&B Performance – Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like”

Best Traditional R&B Performance – Childish Gambino’s “Redbone”

Best Country Solo Performance – Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way”

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical – Greg Kurstin

Best R&B Song – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) “That’s What I Like”

Best Music Film – The Defiant Ones

Best Instrumental Composition – Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés) “Three Revolutions”

Congrats Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical – “24K Magic”

Congrats Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album – Residente’s “Residente”

Congrats Best Regional Mexican Music Album – Alex Campos’ “Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas”

Best Country Song – Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos”

We’ll be updating this article with the winners as they are announced. Check back for the latest.