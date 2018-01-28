Long Island father arrested for letting 13-year-old daughter drive car: police

HUNTINGTON STATION, L.I. — A man was arrested after he allowed his 13-year-old daughter to drive with a 3-year-old child in the backseat, police said.
Police observed a car driving erratically while traveling north on Oakwood Road in Huntington Station Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
When they stopped the car, they found the girl behind the wheel with her father, Alejandro Noriega, 45, in the front passenger seat, police said.
Police also found a toddler in a child safety seat in the back seat of the car. According to authorties, Noriega was babysitting the 3-year-old.
Noriega was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and was issued a summons for Permitting Unlicensed Operation.
Both children were released to their mothers.