Carrie Fisher posthumously wins Grammy award

The late actress Carrie Fisher picked up an early win in the Grammy Awards during the awards show premiere ceremony held hours before the big show.

Fisher beat out Bruce Springsteen, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Shelly Peiken and Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffal for best spoken word album for “The Princess Diarist” on Sunday.

She had been nominated for a Grammy in 2009 for her memoir, “Wishful Drinking.’ Her posthumous win is her first Grammy.

“The Princess Diarist” is based on the diaries Fisher kept when she was filing the first “Star Wars” movie.

Fisher died in 2016, several days after going into cardiac arrest while on a flight. Her mother died just one day after her death.

