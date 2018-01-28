Bruno Mars sweeps the Grammys, winning top album and song

NEW YORK — Bruno Mars went six for six at the Grammys, winning all of the awards he was nominated for with his energetic and upbeat 90s-inspired R&B album.

Mars won album of the year for “24K Magic,” record of the year for the title track, and song of the year for the No. 1 hit, “That’s What I Like,” on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Oh my God. Thank you guys so much. Wow,” said Mars. “I’d like to dedicate this award to (songwriters like Babyface, Teddy Riley Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis).”

Mars has now won 11 career Grammys.

Jay-Z, the leading nominee with eight, walked away empty handed. He lost in the rap categories to Kendrick Lamar, who won five awards, including best rap album for “DAMN.” and best rap song for “HUMBLE.” He has a career total of 12 Grammys.

“This is special man. I got a lot of guys in this building that I still idolize today,” said Lamar, naming Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy as inspirations.

At the end, Lamar closed with: “Jay for president.”

Head here for the full list of winners at the Grammys.