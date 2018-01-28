Armed robbers pretending to be federal agents tie up Brooklyn family

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Two men pretending to be federal agents tied up and robbed a Brooklyn family Saturday night, police said.

The men, who were wearing Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms vests, broke into the back door of a home on Hale Avenue near Ridgewood Avenue around 5:30 p.m., officials said. They tied up a 33-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

While the victims were tied up, the men looked through the apartment and took a camera system, a jar of coins and a pair of sneakers. They did not physically injure the family before leaving.

The victims’ mother came home and found her family tied up, officials said. She called police.

No arrests have been made. Police did not have any other identifying information for the culprits.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).