Actor Scott Baio denies misconduct claims by former co-star

LOS ANGELES — Actor Scott Baio is denying a claim made by his former “Charles in Charge” co-star Nicole Eggert that something inappropriate happened between the two when she was a minor.

Eggert tweeted Saturday to ask Baio about what happened in his garage when she was a minor.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

Baio responded in a 16-minute Facebook Live video saying that he is being falsely accused of inappropriately touching and having intercourse with her when she was a minor. Baio said he and Eggert had a consensual relationship when she was 18-years-old.

Reps for Baio and Eggert did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Charles in Charge,” which aired from 1984 through 1990, was a sitcom about a college student who worked as a live-in housekeeper for a family with three children.