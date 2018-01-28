5 things you might not know about Cardi B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The 60th Annual Grammy Awards is celebrating the best in music in New York City for the first time in 15 years.

One of New York’s very own could be taking home some new bling.

Rapper Cardi B is up for two awards — best rap performance and best rap song. Cardi B is the only female artist nominated in those categories.

A solo female rapper has never won the awards.

How well do you know the “Bodak Yellow” rapper?

Here are five things that may surprise you about Cardi B:

The 25-year-old Trinidadian - Dominican rapper hales from the South Bronx and Washington Heights. Cardi B’s real name is actually Belcalis Almanzar. The "B" in her stage name stands for “Bacardi” — a nickname from her parents. Her younger sister’s name is Hennessy. She’s a former exotic dancer. As a teen, Cardi B worked as a stripper. According to “Bodak Yellow,” she doesn’t dance now — She makes money moves. The "Red Barz" rapper is engaged to fellow rapper, Offset, a member of the group, Migos. He popped the question on stage at a concert in Philadelphia back in the fall. They will be performing at competing Super Bowl parties next week in Minneapolis. Finally, Cardi B is a big-time record breaker — In 2017, Cardi B became the first Dominican to ever hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bodak Yellow,” the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop” (That Thing)” in 1998. She also became the first woman to have five singles in the top 10 at the same time on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

A history-maker before she even hits the stage at the Grammys.

The Grammy Awards airs Sunday night at 7:30 E/T.