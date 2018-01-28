1 killed, 2 injured after shots fired into car in Queens: police

QUEENS — A man is dead and two others were injured after they were shot inside their car in Queens Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., a car stopped at a light along Van Wyck Expressway and North Conduit Avenue when an SUV pulled up, police said.

Two men got out of the SUV and engaged in conversation with the three passengers in the car when one of the men opened fire, said police.

Multiple shots were fired at the car with the three occupants, killing one, cops said.

The victims continued driving and stopped at the 69th precinct along Foster Avenue for help.

A man, 51, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The two other victims, both 50, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female victim suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder and the second male victim was treated for a gunshot graze to his neck.

