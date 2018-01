PLAINVIEW, L.I. — One man is dead after a fire broke out in his Long Island home Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call around 2:03 p.m. about a house fire along Roxton Road in Plainview. When they arrived, they were not able to enter the house to due to smoke.

About 75 firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.

The male homeowner, 84, was home at the time of the fire and was not able to escape. He was pronounced dead by the fire department.